Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:20 AM
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ after killing two children

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 23: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide after killing her two children over family feud in Eidgaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Imtiaz Khanam Jisan, 24, and her two children Zabin, 5 and Zerin, 2. She was the wife of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Uttar Napitkhali area in the upazila.
Locals said they saw the bodies in the house at Uttar Napitkhali at around 5pm and later, informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the house and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Quoting locals, police said Shahidul and Jisan had been at loggerheads for a long time. As a sequel to it, she first fed pesticides to her two children and later, committed suicide by hanging herself in the afternoon.
The deceased's husband Shahidul Islam said he was outside of the house during the incident.
Officer-in-Charge of Eidgaon Police Station Md Abdul Halim confirmed the incident, adding that whether the incident took place only for family feud or another reason would be known after investigation.


