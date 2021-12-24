One more dies of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Dec 23: One more person died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said the deceased, a resident of Rajshahi District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms. Some 20 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday.









