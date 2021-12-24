Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Countryside

Onion price declines at Hili Land Port

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondent

A truck loaded with onions at Hili Land Port.

A truck loaded with onions at Hili Land Port.

DINAJPUR, Dec 23: Onion prices have declined at Hili Land Port in the district.
The wholesale prices have fallen by Tk 2 per kg after just a day. Now, the onion is being sold at Tk 26 per kg which was Tk 27-28 just a day back.
Abdur Rahim who came to the Hili Land Port to buy onion on Wednesday afternoon said the prices started to rise over the last two weeks. However, the prices have started falling from the current week.
Trader Khairul Islam said onion prices have started falling from the first day of this week because farmers have started harvesting local varieties of onion in different parts of the country. The supply of these onions has increased to the market.
He said the government stopped onion import permits from December 20 last. It will have no impact on the onion prices. Many importers have already received the permission to import huge quantity of onion from India. Import of onion will continue through the next two to three months through the Hili Land Port. As a result, there is no possibility to raise the prices of onion in the local market.
Hili Land Port's Public Relations Officer Sohrab Hossain said import of onion through the land port has declined somewhat. Some 17 to 20 onion-loaded trucks used to enter Bangladesh through the land port earlier which has now come down to 10-15 trucks per day.
Fourteen trucks loaded with 411 tonnes of onion entered through the Hili Land Port on Tuesday, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 rebel AL leaders expelled in two dists
A meeting on maintaining law and order during upcoming UP polls
Eight shops burnt in Pirojpur
Two crushed under train in two dists
Nine killed in road mishaps in seven districts
Poaching migratory birds rampant at Dacope
Freedom fighters of Purbadhala formed a human chain on the Upazila Parishad
850 poor cold-hit people get blankets in two dists


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft