Onion price declines at Hili Land Port



A truck loaded with onions at Hili Land Port.

The wholesale prices have fallen by Tk 2 per kg after just a day. Now, the onion is being sold at Tk 26 per kg which was Tk 27-28 just a day back.

Abdur Rahim who came to the Hili Land Port to buy onion on Wednesday afternoon said the prices started to rise over the last two weeks. However, the prices have started falling from the current week.

Trader Khairul Islam said onion prices have started falling from the first day of this week because farmers have started harvesting local varieties of onion in different parts of the country. The supply of these onions has increased to the market.

He said the government stopped onion import permits from December 20 last. It will have no impact on the onion prices. Many importers have already received the permission to import huge quantity of onion from India. Import of onion will continue through the next two to three months through the Hili Land Port. As a result, there is no possibility to raise the prices of onion in the local market.

Hili Land Port's Public Relations Officer Sohrab Hossain said import of onion through the land port has declined somewhat. Some 17 to 20 onion-loaded trucks used to enter Bangladesh through the land port earlier which has now come down to 10-15 trucks per day.

Fourteen trucks loaded with 411 tonnes of onion entered through the Hili Land Port on Tuesday, he added.







