Migrants heading in a caravan towards the US say goodbye with a hug before boarding the buses that will take them to the cities of Monterrey, Hermosillo and Juarez at the "House of the Pilgrim San Juan Diego" in Mexico City, on December 22, 2021. Central American migrants will be transported to the cities of Monterrey, Juarez and Hermosillo. There, with the help of the authorities of the National Institute of Migration, they can continue their immigration procedures and can wait to enter to the United States. photo : AFP