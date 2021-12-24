Omicron risks lower hospitalization



A man dressed as Santa Clause greets children at their school to celebrate Christmas in Chennai on December 23, 2021. photo : AFP

The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases.

"We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call.

The study was small and there were no people under 60 hospitalized at the time, but the authors said they had adjusted for these limitations using statistical methods. The second paper, from England, found there was a 20-25 percent reduction in any attendance at hospital for Omicron compared to Delta, and a 40-45 percent reduction in hospitalizations lasting one night or longer, in other words "admissions."

The Scottish study only looked at admissions so this may account for part of the difference seen. Separately, the WHO warned Wednesday that rich countries cannot use boosters to escape the coronavirus and France became one of the first nations to vaccinate children over five, as nations scrambled to contain Omicron surges.

China meanwhile cracked down on the latest outbreak of the virus, shutting down a whole city. And Britain, which reported a record 106,000 new cases in 24 hours, approved Pfizer's jab for children aged five and up, as US health regulators authorised the company's Covid pill for high-risk patients over 12. "No country can boost its way out of the pandemic," said the World Health Organization's Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Wednesday. "Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the Covid-19 pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate." -AFP









WASHINGTON, Dec 23: Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa.The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases."We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call.The study was small and there were no people under 60 hospitalized at the time, but the authors said they had adjusted for these limitations using statistical methods. The second paper, from England, found there was a 20-25 percent reduction in any attendance at hospital for Omicron compared to Delta, and a 40-45 percent reduction in hospitalizations lasting one night or longer, in other words "admissions."The Scottish study only looked at admissions so this may account for part of the difference seen. Separately, the WHO warned Wednesday that rich countries cannot use boosters to escape the coronavirus and France became one of the first nations to vaccinate children over five, as nations scrambled to contain Omicron surges.China meanwhile cracked down on the latest outbreak of the virus, shutting down a whole city. And Britain, which reported a record 106,000 new cases in 24 hours, approved Pfizer's jab for children aged five and up, as US health regulators authorised the company's Covid pill for high-risk patients over 12. "No country can boost its way out of the pandemic," said the World Health Organization's Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Wednesday. "Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the Covid-19 pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate." -AFP