Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Foreign News

Omicron risks lower hospitalization

Boosters may prolong Covid WHO warns

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

A man dressed as Santa Clause greets children at their school to celebrate Christmas in Chennai on December 23, 2021. photo : AFP

A man dressed as Santa Clause greets children at their school to celebrate Christmas in Chennai on December 23, 2021. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Dec 23: Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa.
The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases.
"We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call.
The study was small and there were no people under 60 hospitalized at the time, but the authors said they had adjusted for these limitations using statistical methods. The second paper, from England, found there was a 20-25 percent reduction in any attendance at hospital for Omicron compared to Delta, and a 40-45 percent reduction in hospitalizations lasting one night or longer, in other words "admissions."
The Scottish study only looked at admissions so this may account for part of the difference seen. Separately, the WHO warned Wednesday that rich countries cannot use boosters to escape the coronavirus and France became one of the first nations to vaccinate children over five, as nations scrambled to contain Omicron surges.
China meanwhile cracked down on the latest outbreak of the virus, shutting down a whole city. And Britain, which reported a record 106,000 new cases in 24 hours, approved Pfizer's jab for children aged five and up, as US health regulators authorised the company's Covid pill for high-risk patients over 12. "No country can boost its way out of the pandemic," said the World Health Organization's Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Wednesday. "Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the Covid-19 pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Last memorial to Tiananmen massacre removed
Migrants heading in a caravan towards the US say goodbye with a hug before boarding
Britain got half its genes from France: Study
Omicron risks lower hospitalization
Taliban stop Pak army from fencing
‘Russia can’t be defeated’
Security talks with US, NATO in January: Lavrov
Only weeks left to revive Iran nuclear deal: US negotiator


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft