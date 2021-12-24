Video
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Foreign News

Taliban stop Pak army from fencing

Suicide bomber shot dead as Taliban fighters gather for passports

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

KABUL, Dec 23: Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday.
Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has always contested the British-era boundary demarcation that splits families and tribes on either side.
Afghan defence ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi said Taliban forces stopped the Pakistani military from erecting an "illegal" border fence along the eastern province of Nangarhar on Sunday. He played down the incident, saying everything was now normal. The Pakistan army did not respond to a request for comment.
A video circulated on social media showed Taliban soldiers had seized spools of barbed wire and one senior official warning Pakistani soldiers stationed in security posts in the distance not to try to fence the border again. Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said they were investigating the incident.
Taliban and Pakistani forces came face-to-face over the border incident, two Taliban officials told Reuters on the condition of anonymity, and the situation was tense.
Separately, a would-be suicide bomber was shot dead Thursday outside Kabul's main passport office, police said, as hundreds of Taliban fighters lined up for travel documents on a day reserved exclusively for their applications. Around 200 Taliban fighters had gathered at the passport office from dawn after authorities announced that Thursdays would be set aside exclusively for them to apply for passports.
It was unclear why the fighters wanted passports -- or where they planned to travel to -- as security operatives barred reporters from interviewing them. Civilians who arrived to process their applications were held back or sent home by Taliban security, who also tore up documents of some as they pressed to enter. Many people were also falsely claiming they had Taliban links.     -AFP


