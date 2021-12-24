Video
Friday, 24 December, 2021
‘Russia can’t be defeated’

Putin sees ‘positive’ though West accuses Moscow of ‘escalation’ at Ukraine border ahead of talks

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Dec 23: President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Washington's willingness to discuss Russia's security proposals aimed at curbing NATO's eastward expansion was "positive", as fears mount in the West over a major military escalation in Ukraine.
Washington responded that it is willing to discuss the security proposals, but disagrees with part of them and insists European allies must be part of the talks. "The ball is in their court. They need to provide us with some answer," Putin said at his annual end-of-year press conference. But he added: "Overall we see a positive reaction."
Putin said Washington is ready for talks at the start of next year in Geneva, adding that representatives from both sides have been appointed. The growing tensions peaked this week when Putin vowed that Russia would take "appropriate retaliatory" military steps in response to what he called the West's "aggressive stance".
In addition to the growing tensions, Putin on Thursday addressed an unprecedented wave of arrests against voices critical of the Kremlin, saying the crackdown is aimed at curbing foreign influence.  "I remind you of what our adversaries have been saying for centuries: Russia cannot be defeated, it can only be destroyed from within," he said.  He added that it was domestic dissent that brought about the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago this month. Separately, several western countries on Wednesday accused Russia of "escalating" the tense situation at the border with Ukraine, and promised to present a united front when talks with Moscow begin in January. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was "greatly concerned" after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country was prepared to take military steps.  Baerbock said her concern was heightened because the comments came ahead of "further troop movements on the border" with Ukraine and that the "major crisis" could only be resolved through dialogue.     -AFP


