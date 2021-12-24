Video
Business

Banking Events

IBBL, Ctg Metropolitan Hospital signs MoU

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

IBBL, Ctg Metropolitan Hospital signs MoU

IBBL, Ctg Metropolitan Hospital signs MoU

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) and Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding corporate facilities recently at IBBL Chattogram Zone Office, says a press release.
Under this agreement, Islami Bank's officials and their family members and Debit and Khidmah Credit Card holders will enjoy discount facilities from the Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital.
In presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL, Dr. A.K.M. Fazlul Hoque, Managing Director of Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital and JQM Habubullah, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.  
Mohammed Shabbir and Md. Nayer Azam, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Meah Md. Barkat Ullah, Mohammad Yakub Ali and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents of IBBL along with Executives and Officials of both the institutions were present on the occasion.



