

IBBL, Ctg Metropolitan Hospital signs MoU

Under this agreement, Islami Bank's officials and their family members and Debit and Khidmah Credit Card holders will enjoy discount facilities from the Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital.

In presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL, Dr. A.K.M. Fazlul Hoque, Managing Director of Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital and JQM Habubullah, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

