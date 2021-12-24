

Southeast Bank holds board meeting

Duluma Ahmed, Vice-Chairperson, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman, Risk Management Committee and Director of the Board and other members of the Board of Directors- Md. Akikur Rahman, Rehana Rahman (virtually connected), Raiyan Kabir, M. Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominee of Bay Leasing and Investment Limited), Syed Sajedul Karim, Chairman of Audit Committee and Director, Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Director, Mohammad Delwar Husain, Director, M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director and A.K.M. Nazmul Haider, Company Secretary participated in the meeting.

The Board discussed about various business initiatives of the bank. The Board of Directors of Southeast Bank Limited greeted the under 19 Women Football Team for becoming the SAAF Under 19 Football Champion 2021. The Board has also decided to give a grand reception along with honorarium to the team members of the under 19 Women Football Team for the victory on the eve of the historic golden jubilee of Independence and Victory of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.













Southeast Bank Ltd has organised its 644th Board Meeting on Thursday. Alamgir Kabir, Chairman, Southeast Bank Limited presided over the Board Meeting, says a press release.Duluma Ahmed, Vice-Chairperson, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman, Risk Management Committee and Director of the Board and other members of the Board of Directors- Md. Akikur Rahman, Rehana Rahman (virtually connected), Raiyan Kabir, M. Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominee of Bay Leasing and Investment Limited), Syed Sajedul Karim, Chairman of Audit Committee and Director, Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Director, Mohammad Delwar Husain, Director, M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director and A.K.M. Nazmul Haider, Company Secretary participated in the meeting.The Board discussed about various business initiatives of the bank. The Board of Directors of Southeast Bank Limited greeted the under 19 Women Football Team for becoming the SAAF Under 19 Football Champion 2021. The Board has also decided to give a grand reception along with honorarium to the team members of the under 19 Women Football Team for the victory on the eve of the historic golden jubilee of Independence and Victory of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.