

EBL inks deal with two hospitals

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Brig. Gen. Prof. Dr. Younusur Rahman (Retd.) of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center signed a deal to this effect in Dhaka recently.

Md. Tanbeer Dawood, Head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL, Amitavo Bhattacharyya, Head of Marketing of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center along with other officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion.





















Eastern Bank Ltd ( EBL) cardholders can enjoy discount on health care services from Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center, says a press release.M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Brig. Gen. Prof. Dr. Younusur Rahman (Retd.) of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center signed a deal to this effect in Dhaka recently.Md. Tanbeer Dawood, Head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL, Amitavo Bhattacharyya, Head of Marketing of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center along with other officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion.