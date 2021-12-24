

Global Islami Bank opens Cumilla, Keranihat branches

Global Islami Bank (GIB) formally opened its two branches namely Cumilla Branch,Cumilla and Keranihat Branch, Chattogram on Thursday. Syed Habib Hasnat,Managing Director of the Bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the branches as Chief Guest, says a press release.Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwarand Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from head office, Branch Managers and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home & abroad to provide 'Banking with Faith' to its stakeholders.