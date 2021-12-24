Asian markets rise as Covid fears ease

HONG KONG, Dec 23: Asian markets rose Thursday following Wall Street's lead as concerns over inflation and Covid eased with US data showing optimism about the economy despite the spread of the Omicron variant.

The upbeat pre-holiday mood was helped by two preliminary studies from Britain indicating Omicron infections were less likely to result in hospitalisation compared with the Delta variant, confirming a trend first identified in South Africa.

The cautious optimism was also lifted by news that the US Food and Drug Administration had authorised Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, providing fresh tools to battle the disease.

New cases of the highly mutated Omicron strain continued to soar, but market watchers are becoming more confident the health effects will be milder than with earlier strains.

"Markets hate uncertainty and not knowing, and when Omicron hit the markets, we didn't know," Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office, told Bloomberg Television. -AFP




























