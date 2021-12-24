Video
Home Business

Ryanair doubles annual loss forecast on Omicron

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

LONDON, Dec 23: Low-cost airline Ryanair said Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a strong impact on its financial performance as it more than doubled the forecast for its annual loss and cut back flights.
The Irish airline now expects a loss of between 250 to 450 million euros ($283-510 million) in its financial year that runs through March 2022, up from an earlier forecast of 100 to 200 million euros.
Ryanair said in a statement that "the Omicron Covid variant and recent government travel restrictions across Europe have notably weakened close-in Christmas and New Year bookings."
It added that "this sudden downturn has also caused Ryanair this week to cut its planned January schedule capacity by 33 percent."
A growing number of European nations are tightening travel restrictions and several are reimposing restrictions on gatherings as the number of Covid-19 infections is rapidly rising.
The airline said that in light of the current uncertainty about the Omicron variant, as well as further developments regarding intra-Europe travel restrictions, it has not made any decisions yet on cutbacks to its February or March schedule.    -AFP


