Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Business

Exporters, importers of BD, India meet over border trade

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Dec 23: Exporters and importers of India and Bangladesh who trade through the Mahadipur land port at Malda district, on Wednesday discussed measures needed to expedite bilateral trade through the route.
Every year, a trade summit is held between these two countries on January 15 on aspects of border trade. Wednesday's meeting at Mahadipur was a preparatory talk before the summit, said sources.
Representatives of Mahadipur Exporters' Association and Mahadipur Clearing and Forwarding Agents' Association represented India, along with an assistant commissioner of Customs.
From Bangladesh, a deputy commissioner of Customs and an official of the excise department and representatives of Sona Masjid Land Port Importers' Association attended the meeting. Sona Masjid is on the Bangladesh side of Mahadipur.
"At the meeting, we spoke on increasing goods trucks to Bangladesh. As of now, 300 to 350 trucks enter Bangladesh via Mahadipur every day (except Friday). We want at least 500 trucks to go every day," said Prasenjit Ghosh, secretary of the Mahadipur Exporters' Association.
According to him, among these trucks, some 200 loaded with stone chips head for Bangladesh daily. The rest of the trucks carry items like onions, fruits and food grains.
Bhupati Mandal, secretary of the clearing and forwarding agents' association, said trucks carrying items other than stone chips get stranded in Bangladesh for over a month.
"If prices of these items (onion, fruits and food grains) are low in Bangladesh, exporters don't unload them (fast). Trucks are stranded for weeks. Ideally, goods should be unloaded within 15 days so that trucks can return to India faster. We said so," said Mandal.
Importers from Bangladesh, on the other hand, demanded export of spices, stopped for months now, should resume via Mahadipur.
"Exporters are not interested in Mahadipur land port as the waiting period is longer. Trucks with spices have to wait for 40 days," said a source.
A discussion was held as to how trucks with spices could be sent via the border within 10 days after vehicles reach Mahadipur from various places of the country.
"We believe the issues raised by importers and exporters should be raised at the upcoming summit for decisions to expedite and augment bilateral trade," said an exporter.    -The Telegraph


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL, Ctg Metropolitan Hospital signs MoU
Southeast Bank holds board meeting
EBL inks deal with two hospitals
Global Islami Bank opens Cumilla, Keranihat branches
Biman Airlines doesn’t sell tickets online!
Asian markets rise as Covid fears ease
Ryanair doubles annual loss forecast on Omicron
Exporters, importers of BD, India meet over border trade


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft