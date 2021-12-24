Deposits in NBFIs fell by Tk 564cr in July-Sept

The amount of deposits in the country's non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) dropped by 1.26 per cent or Tk 563.72 crore year-on-year in the July-September quarter of the year 2021 as the sector is suffering from the customers' trust deficit.

The NBFIs suffered a deposit contraction at a time when the banks posted a 12.3-per cent growth in deposits in the same period.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the deposits in the NBFIs dropped to Tk 44,121.03 crore at the end of September quarter 2021 from Tk 44,684.75 crore in deposits a year ago.

Deposits in banks and NBFIs usually increase in a gradual manner but the situation has changed recently following the surfacing of massive irregularities in the NBFI sector that prompted the government to initiate a process of liquidation of People's Leasing and Financial Services in 2019.

The liquidation process was later scrapped and steps have been taken to revive the entity following a court order. The High Court formed its board of directors with 10 professionals to resume the operations of People's Leasing.

Apart from People's Leasing, Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company and International Leasing and Financial Services are among the other NBFIs which are going through an intense crisis.

Asked about the deposit contraction in NBFIs, former Association of Bankers, Bangladesh chairman Anis A Khan told The Daily Observer on Thursday, 'An absence of confidence caused by the failure of a number of financial institutions to fulfil their obligations to the customers is the prime reason for the situation.'

Many people are in despair as they could not get their money back from a number of financial institutions like People's Leasing and International Leasing, Anis, also a former managing director and chief executive officer of Mutual Trust Bank, said.

Besides the general people, many institutions are also in the same situation as a large amount of money has got stuck in such financial institutions, he said. The deposit growth could have been double digit in the NBFIs since the entities offer far higher interest rate than the banks, he said. 'Instead, the entities observed a contraction in deposit growth,' he said.

BB officials said that the deposit situation in the NBFIs could have been far better if public trust in the stability of such financial institutions was better.

Until or unless people's trust in the NBFIs is restored by ensuring a consistent repayment of customers' deposits for a certain period of time, it would not be possible for the sector to fetch adequate public funds, the officials said.

Against the backdrop of the liquidity problem, the NBFIs demanded that the central bank support the entities to resolve the issue. Fund withdrawals by banks from the NBFIs along with an absence of public confidence were the reason for the liquidity crisis in the sector, said the BB officials.











