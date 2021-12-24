Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Business

Walton launches new Smartwatch

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

11Business Desk222
Bangladeshi Tech giant Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched new Smartwatch in the market with the packaging of its watch device 'TICK', at a function at Multiplan Center in the capital on Wednesday last.
The Smartwatch with attractive design and features are available at all Walton showrooms across the country along with online platform Walcart and e-plaza. Priced at only 2,975 BDT, customers will get 6-month after sales service for the device, says a press release.
President of the Computer City Centre Shop Holders' Society Tawfique Ehsan, General Secretary Subrata Sarkar, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Touhidur Rahman Rad and National Sales Manager of the Walton Computer Abul Hasnat were present among others at the program.
Long-lasting battery is the main attraction of the eye-catching Smartwatch which is made of a combination of round dial metal and plastic with the nordic series chipset. The Smartwatch, with its 1.3-inch IPS display, will give users amazing and effective experiences including step count, heart rate count, sleep monitoring, calorie burning, breath sensoring and others.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL, Ctg Metropolitan Hospital signs MoU
Southeast Bank holds board meeting
EBL inks deal with two hospitals
Global Islami Bank opens Cumilla, Keranihat branches
Biman Airlines doesn’t sell tickets online!
Asian markets rise as Covid fears ease
Ryanair doubles annual loss forecast on Omicron
Exporters, importers of BD, India meet over border trade


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft