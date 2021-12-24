Walton launches new Smartwatch

11Business Desk222

Bangladeshi Tech giant Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched new Smartwatch in the market with the packaging of its watch device 'TICK', at a function at Multiplan Center in the capital on Wednesday last.

The Smartwatch with attractive design and features are available at all Walton showrooms across the country along with online platform Walcart and e-plaza. Priced at only 2,975 BDT, customers will get 6-month after sales service for the device, says a press release.

President of the Computer City Centre Shop Holders' Society Tawfique Ehsan, General Secretary Subrata Sarkar, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Touhidur Rahman Rad and National Sales Manager of the Walton Computer Abul Hasnat were present among others at the program.

Long-lasting battery is the main attraction of the eye-catching Smartwatch which is made of a combination of round dial metal and plastic with the nordic series chipset. The Smartwatch, with its 1.3-inch IPS display, will give users amazing and effective experiences including step count, heart rate count, sleep monitoring, calorie burning, breath sensoring and others.







