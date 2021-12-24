Marriott Int'l set up upscale hotel in Macau

MACAU, Dec 23: Melco Resorts & Entertainment, a leading global developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities, announced Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Marriott International to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Studio City Phase 2, the thrilling new cinematically-themed entertainment and leisure destination in Macau.

Macau is an autonomous region on the south coast of China, across the Pearl River Delta from Hong Kong, a Portuguese territory until 1999. W Hotels is an American upscale lifestyle hotel chain owned by Marriott International that is marketed toward a younger age group

Scheduled to be open together with Studio City Phase 2 in December 2022, W Macau - Studio City is set to become an iconic addition in the world class leisure destination through its detail-driven, unexpected design, signature Whatever/Whenever® service and innovative programming.

Situated in the heart of Cotai, W Macau - Studio City will serve as a buzzing centerpiece for Studio City Phase 2. The development of W Macau - Studio City will complement Studio City's other hospitality offerings which include one of Asia's largest indoor & outdoor water parks, a six-screen Cineplex, residency shows, and state-of-the-art MICE space.

W Macau - Studio City expects to feature 557 guestrooms, including 127 suites and wellness facilities, a spa, fitness center and indoor swimming pool. The hotel is set to amplify Macau's social scene with its high energy public spaces and culinary experiences. Living Room (W's signature take on the hotel lobby) and WOOBAR will be the social hub for guests to connect, whereas two destination dining venues will offer a luscious menu of international cuisine with an Asian twist and a specialty restaurant featuring the finest Chinese and Portuguese dishes. Guest can look forward to a W Sound Suite, the brand's signature with an on-site recording studio. The new hotel will offer a total of 1,100 square meters of event and meeting space.

"Macau's super-charged energy and unique identity as an entertainment hub, together with its mix of Eastern and Western culture, makes it a natural fit for W Hotels," said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. -Media OutReach















