

Likee’s Partners Meetup explore business ties

All the high officials of Likee Bangladesh including Masud Rana, Head of Business Development of Likee Bangladesh and the representatives from different business partners such as Dhaka Post, CMV Music, CMV Drama, Eagle Music, Eagle Premier, VisualSceneBD, Fahim Music, Bongo BD, CINEMAWALA, CD Choice, Soundtek BD, Jagonews24.com, Le Point Original, Ten Minute School, NTV, RTV , Channel i and Bangla TV Channel were present at the event.

Masud Rana, Head of Business Development of Likee Bangladesh, said on this occasion, "Apart from being a platform for creating and sharing short videos, Likee has turned out to be one of the effective mediums for growing as a business entity and expanding their reach. Likee has already collaborated with many, all of which have been benefitted greatly. This event has been organized to explore all those options that can open up new horizons for the businesses."

Some recent updates about Likee's features including SuperLike and SuperFollow, two newly developed features to enable creators and business partners for better and closer engagement with their audiences, were revealed at the event. Insights and outcomes of Likee's partnership projects with different brands were also shared with the attendees.

Likee is a very popular platform among Bangladeshi people. Riding on its popularity, business partners from different industries can reap benefits as Likee welcomes different forms of collaborations for live streaming, creative hashtag challenges and KOL promotions. Earlier, Likee collaborated with CMV and Prank King, and also kicked off innovative campaign like 'Knowledge Month' as part of collaboration. In partnership with CMV, Likee initiated the hashtag challenge #xchange (https://likee.video/hashtag/xchange) to promote the new dramas. Likee also collaborated with Prank King (https://likee.video/ hashtag/Dhakatokhulna) to promote a web series. Owing to this campaign, the web series now appears on the YouTube's trending Bangladesh list.

The event came to an end with a call for future mutual collaborations between Likee Bangladesh and different businesses for tapping into greater potentialities.















