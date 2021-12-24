Video
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Business

Italy meets EU recovery fund targets

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

ROME, Dec 23: Italy has achieved the targets required to receive the funds provided by the European Union (EU) post-COVID recovery program, and the government is still ready to support the national economy in case of a new slowdown, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a traditional year-end press conference, he specified that "all of the 51 targets" needed for the country to qualify for the next installment of European funds have been met.
Italy is meant to receive 191.5 billion euros (216.7 billion U.S. dollars) in low-interest loans and grants over the next six years. This is its portion of an 806-billion-euro European Recovery Fund provided through the Next Generation EU scheme, which was approved in 2020 to help member states recover from the pandemic.
In return, Brussels requires all countries to implement a package of reforms to address specific economic or systemic weaknesses and to push digitalization.    -Xinhua


