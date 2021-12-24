Video
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Business

bkash clients can buy any product at Tk 1 this winter

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Business Desk

This winter, bKash has brought 1 Taka offer on selected products in the major superstores across the country, for its clients. The offer will be available till December 31, 2021 at 346 outlets of Meena Bazar, Shwapno, Agora, Lavender, Prince Bazar, Daily Shopping, Bazar Sharabela, Dhali Super Shop, Mehedi Mart, Wholesale Club, Amana Big Bazar, N D R Superstore and Mart Promoters. Customers can avail this offer only once on any specific product.
Shoppers purchasing Meril Petroleum Jelly (15 ml), Vaseline Mini, Dan Cake Layer Cake (25 gm), Frutika Mango Fruit Drink (250 ml), 250 ml Coca Cola, 7up, Sprite, Fanta, Lexus Biscuit, Lays Pastazz or 3D Mexican Tomatina (37 gm) at Taka 21 through bKash from selected outlets will receive an instant cash back of Taka 20.


