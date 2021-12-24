Video
Bashundhara cement to be used in Dhaka Ashulia Expressway

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Ashulia Elevated Expressway will be constructed using the Bashundhara Cement, the leading brand in the market and a product of the Bashundhara Group.
Bashundhara Cement signed an agreement with the Chinese company Fifth Major Bridge Engineering Co. Limited (MBEC-5) in this regard on Thursday.
Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and MBEC-5 Project Manager Xin Guanghui signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at a function held at Le Meridian Dhaka.
The 24-kilometre expressway will be constructed from Shahjalal International Airport to Dhaka Export Processing Zone near the Nabinagar-Chandra Highway via Abdullahpur, Ashulia and Baipail.   
China will fund 65 percent of the estimated cost of the project under Preferential Buyer's Credit. Bangladesh will have to repay within 20 years, with 2 percent interest rate and a grace period of five years.
Bashundhara cement is being used in 14 major bridge projects, including Padma Multipurpose Bridge and Padma Rail Link project alongside 11 mega power plants, and water and sewage treatment plants.
Bashundhara Group Advisor Maynal Hossain Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director Mahbub Uz Zaman, Chief Coordinator to Managing Director Mohammad Golam, Sector-B chief financial officer Nore Alam Seddeke, Bashundhara Cement Chief Marketing Officer Khandaker Kingshuk Hossain, and head of accounts Pijirul Alam Khan were present on the occasion.
MBEC-5 project secretary Zhou Jinhui, chief engineer Wei Haijiang, material manager Yu Xinjie and laboratory director Yang Chao were present during the signing ceremony.


