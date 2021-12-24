

Bangladesh Finance accomplishes 22 yrs

Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Md. Kyser Hamid was present during the ceremony. According to him, Bangladesh Finance achieved today's position, with 22 years of teamwork and passion. The Company still has to go a long way. With that in mind, they are moving towards that goal to be one of the most respected financial institutions in the country on its silver jubilee.

Among other high officials, Head of Special Asset Management, Md. Anwar Hossain, Group CFO, Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Operations Md. Rafiqul Amin, Head of Wealth Management, Mohammad Abu Obayed, Head of Finance, Amitav Deb Nath FCA, Company Secretary Munshi Abu Naim, Group Head of HR, Ahashanuzzaman Shujan, Head of Structured Finance, Sumit Podder, Head of GSD Md. Emran Hossain, Head of Islamic Products, Md. Abu Yousuf, Head of Credit Risk Management, Suman Kumar Kundu were present.

On December 22, 1999, the company received an official license under the name of Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Limited; later, on April 4, 2021, Bangladesh Finance Limited was re-branded with the slogan 'Ekhoni Shomoy'.

It is worth mentioning that a number of responsive products including 'Bijoy' for women entrepreneurs, pension scheme for private sector employees 'Bangladesh Finance Retirement Plan' have made Bangladesh Finance unique in the world of financial institutions.











To celebrate the accomplishment of 22 years, the employees of Bangladesh Finance Ltd celebrated their founding anniversary at the company's head office in Dilkusha, Dhaka on Wednesday evening, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Md. Kyser Hamid was present during the ceremony. According to him, Bangladesh Finance achieved today's position, with 22 years of teamwork and passion. The Company still has to go a long way. With that in mind, they are moving towards that goal to be one of the most respected financial institutions in the country on its silver jubilee.Among other high officials, Head of Special Asset Management, Md. Anwar Hossain, Group CFO, Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Operations Md. Rafiqul Amin, Head of Wealth Management, Mohammad Abu Obayed, Head of Finance, Amitav Deb Nath FCA, Company Secretary Munshi Abu Naim, Group Head of HR, Ahashanuzzaman Shujan, Head of Structured Finance, Sumit Podder, Head of GSD Md. Emran Hossain, Head of Islamic Products, Md. Abu Yousuf, Head of Credit Risk Management, Suman Kumar Kundu were present.On December 22, 1999, the company received an official license under the name of Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Limited; later, on April 4, 2021, Bangladesh Finance Limited was re-branded with the slogan 'Ekhoni Shomoy'.It is worth mentioning that a number of responsive products including 'Bijoy' for women entrepreneurs, pension scheme for private sector employees 'Bangladesh Finance Retirement Plan' have made Bangladesh Finance unique in the world of financial institutions.