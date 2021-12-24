Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Business

Bangladesh Finance accomplishes 22 yrs

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Desk

Bangladesh Finance accomplishes 22 yrs

Bangladesh Finance accomplishes 22 yrs

To celebrate the accomplishment of 22 years, the employees of Bangladesh Finance Ltd celebrated their founding anniversary at the company's head office in Dilkusha, Dhaka on Wednesday evening, says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Md. Kyser Hamid was present during the ceremony. According to him, Bangladesh Finance achieved today's position, with 22 years of teamwork and passion. The Company still has to go a long way. With that in mind, they are moving towards that goal to be one of the most respected financial institutions in the country on its silver jubilee.
Among other high officials, Head of Special Asset Management, Md. Anwar Hossain, Group CFO, Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Operations Md. Rafiqul Amin, Head of Wealth Management, Mohammad Abu Obayed, Head of Finance, Amitav Deb Nath FCA, Company Secretary Munshi Abu Naim,  Group Head of HR, Ahashanuzzaman Shujan, Head of Structured Finance, Sumit Podder, Head of GSD Md. Emran Hossain, Head of Islamic Products, Md. Abu Yousuf, Head of Credit Risk Management, Suman Kumar Kundu were present.
On December 22, 1999, the company received an official license under the name of Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Limited; later, on April 4, 2021, Bangladesh Finance Limited was re-branded with the slogan 'Ekhoni Shomoy'.
It is worth mentioning that a number of responsive products including 'Bijoy' for women entrepreneurs, pension scheme for private sector employees 'Bangladesh Finance Retirement Plan' have made Bangladesh Finance unique in the world of financial institutions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL, Ctg Metropolitan Hospital signs MoU
Southeast Bank holds board meeting
EBL inks deal with two hospitals
Global Islami Bank opens Cumilla, Keranihat branches
Biman Airlines doesn’t sell tickets online!
Asian markets rise as Covid fears ease
Ryanair doubles annual loss forecast on Omicron
Exporters, importers of BD, India meet over border trade


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft