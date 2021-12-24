

BSRM steel approves 50pc dividends

The meeting was presided over by Alihussain Akberali, Chairman of the Company.

In the welcome speech, chairman highlights various aspects of the company. He thanked the government for taking various industry friendly initiatives. Audited Accounts for the financial year 2020-21 along with the Report of the Board of Directors were approved in the meeting.

Shareholders of the company joined the virtual platform through a web link and casted their valuable votes using their respective BO ID.

They passed all agendas including appointment of Managing Director, Directors and Auditor for the year 2021-22.

Managing Director of the company presented the Report of the Board of Directors and discussed upon various important issues and the future plans of the Company.

Some of the shareholders, present in the meeting also wanted to know various matters regarding the Financial Statements and future plans of the company. The company secretary answered them all well. Managing Director, Directors, Company Secretary, Auditor, independent Scrutinizer along with a large number of shareholders were present virtually at the meeting.





