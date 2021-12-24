Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Business

BSRM steel approves 50pc dividends

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Business Desk

BSRM steel approves 50pc dividends

BSRM steel approves 50pc dividends

Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Ltd (BSRM) approved 50 per cent cash dividend unanimously by the shareholder at its59th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday on Digital Platform, says a press release.
The meeting was presided over by Alihussain Akberali, Chairman of the Company.
In the welcome speech, chairman highlights various aspects of the company. He thanked the government for taking various industry friendly initiatives. Audited Accounts for the financial year 2020-21 along with the Report of the Board of Directors were approved in the meeting.
Shareholders of the company joined the virtual platform through a web link and casted their valuable votes using their respective BO ID.
They passed all agendas including appointment of Managing Director, Directors and Auditor for the year 2021-22.
Managing Director of the company presented the Report of the Board of Directors and discussed upon various important issues and the future plans of the Company.
Some of the shareholders, present in the meeting also wanted to know various matters regarding the Financial Statements and future plans of the company. The company secretary answered them all well.  Managing Director, Directors, Company Secretary, Auditor, independent Scrutinizer along with a large number of shareholders were present virtually at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL, Ctg Metropolitan Hospital signs MoU
Southeast Bank holds board meeting
EBL inks deal with two hospitals
Global Islami Bank opens Cumilla, Keranihat branches
Biman Airlines doesn’t sell tickets online!
Asian markets rise as Covid fears ease
Ryanair doubles annual loss forecast on Omicron
Exporters, importers of BD, India meet over border trade


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft