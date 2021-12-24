Video
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Business

Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Stocks witnessed downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities on Thursday.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down 51.83 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 6,702. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, shedding 24.45 points to finish at 2,511 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) losing 10.25 points to close at 1,423.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Tk 8.01 billion, which was 4.43 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 7.67 billion.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 138 points to settle at 19,529 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-- shedding 83 points to close at 11,734.
Of the issues traded, 177 declined, 89 advanced and 31 remained unchanged on the CSE.    -BSS


