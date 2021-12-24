Video
Home Business

Govt bank borrowing surges as savings certificates sales dip

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Business Correspondent

The net government borrowing has surged in the current fiscal year of 2021-22 amid a drastic fall in the net sales of national savings certificates. As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the government's borrowing from the banking sector stood at Tk 27,110.35 crore from July 1 to December 12 of the current fiscal year.
For deficit financing, the government has targeted to borrow Tk 76,452 crore from the banking system in the entire fiscal year 2021-2022. In the July-December period of the fiscal year 2020-2021, the government borrowing from the banking sector was only Tk 595.4 crore against Tk 44,946.8 crore in the same period of FY 2019-20.
High sales of NSCs were the reason for the drastic fall in bank borrowing in FY21. The government's initial target was to borrow Tk 20,000 crore but, the sales were more than double of the target in FY21. In FY22, the government took a number of budgetary and taxation measures to contain the high sales of NSCs. Due to the policy measures, the sales of NSCs dropped in FY22.
In July-October of FY22, the net sales of NSCs were 40 per cent lower than the sales in the corresponding period of FY21. As the sales of NSCs dropped sharply, the government has to go for higher bank borrowing for deficit financing, said BB officials.
The borrowing from the banking sources was less costly for the government against the cost of fund against the sales of NSCs, they said.
Besides, the government's increased borrowing from the banking sector also created investments scope for the banks, which were holding excess liquidity, they said.
The investment scope came as a blessing for the banks at a particular time when the private sector credit growth was far away from the government's budgetary target, the BB officials said. The private sector credit growth stood at 9.42 per cent in October against the budgetary target to achieve 14.8 per cent growth in the current fiscal year.
Before the rebound of the government's bank borrowing in recent times, the government's borrowing was Tk 26,304 crore in the entire FY21 against the government's budgetary target of Tk 84,980 crore.
The borrowing would increase in the coming days of the current fiscal year in line with the rebound in business and economic activities and the borrowing may even exceed the annual target, the officials said. The government's borrowing from the banking sector was Tk 70,714.8 crore in the fiscal year 2019-2020.


