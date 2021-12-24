Video
Home Business

CPD for lowering diesel price to stop rising production cost

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Business Correspondent

The Centre for Policy Dialogue Thursday suggested that the government should reduce diesel prices in order to cut crop cultivation and transportation costs to rein rising production expenses especially in agricultural sectors.
The suggestions was put forward by the the think-tank when farmers have started preparation for harvesting Boro rice, which contributes more than half of total production of rice, the staple food.
The CPD said the government increased prices of diesel by 23 per cent to Tk 80 per litre and added that use of petroleum was widespread in agricultural production, transportation and milling of rice.
As result, production and marketing costs of rice will tend to go up and the cost driven rise in harvest price of upcoming Boro rice would further create inflationary pressure in the coming months, said CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun at a press briefing on CPDs reading of state of Bangladesh economy for the fiscal year 2021-22 at its office. Inflation hits 12-month high in October,  according to the latest data by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.
The think-tank also suggested re-estimation of national annual demand for rice.


