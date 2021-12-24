Video
Inter in driving seat in four-way title tussle

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

MILAN, DEC 23: Inter Milan have stolen a march in the Serie A title race as the champions reach the halfway point of the campaign in pole position with arch-rivals Juventus out in the cold.
Under Antonio Conte Inter broke almost a decade of Juve dominance when they claimed their 19th league championship last season and have defied expectations following a turbulent summer to hold onto top spot at Christmas.
With key figures in that triumph, Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and Conte all gone, and Christian Eriksen now officially no longer a Serie A player, few expected Inter to retain their crown under new boss Simone Inzaghi while the return of Massimiliano Allegri at Juve was seen as a sign of intent to take the crown back to Turin.
However Cristiano Ronaldo then fled to England and in the absence of the superstar's goals the obvious flaws in the Old Lady's squad were exposed, to the point that they now sit in fifth and 12 points off pacesetters Inter, with the best they can realistically hope for a spot in the Champions League.
Meanwhile what looked like a tight group of pretenders gunning for their own chance at glory, has begun to fall away just as Inter got motoring.
Two weeks ago four points was all that separated then-leaders AC Milan, Inter, Napoli and Atalanta in the top four, but straight home defeats to Empoli and Spezia have left Napoli seven off the pace, one less than dark horses Atalanta.
Seven straight wins for the Nerazzuri to an aggregate score of 20-2 has them sitting pretty, with Milan coach Stefano Pioli admitting on Wednesday his city rivals were favourites for the title.    -AFP


