Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:16 AM
Home Sports

Pakistan opener Abid Ali on road to recovery after heart scare

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

KARACHI, DEC 23: Pakistan Test opener Abid Ali faces a long road to recovery following surgery after he was forced off the field with chest pain during a domestic match, officials said Thursday.
The 34-year-old fell ill Tuesday while batting for Central Punjab in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Karachi and was rushed to a hospital.
He underwent two angioplasty procedures after being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement said.
"Abid has commenced rehabilitation... did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort," it said, adding he is likely to be discharged next week.
The stocky Abid made headlines in December 2019 when he became the first batsman to hit a century on debut at both Test and one-day international levels.
His ODI hundred came against Australia in Dubai in March 2019, while the Test century was scored against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi nine months later.    -AFP


