Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Sports

USA cricketers defeat Ireland by 26 runs in T20 contest

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

LAUDERHILL, DEC 23: The United States scored a famous and deserved T20 cricket triumph over Ireland on Wednesday to get the most important series in their history off to the best possible start.
A brilliant 65 from Gajanand Singh helped the hosts reach a competitive 188 for 6 in their 20 overs and some disciplined bowling from Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan helped keep the Irish at bay to secure an opening victory in the five-game set, the first USA home series ever against a Test playing nation.
The United States, wanting to compete at the very highest level, will need more performances like this to stand them in good stead moving forward.
Ireland had never lost to an American side coming into the clash, thrashing them four times in T20 World Cup qualifier tournaments from 2010 to 2015.
But the visitors were distinctly second best in Florida as the US notched their best-ever win against a Test playing nation in the Twenty20 format.
"This is a good start," spinner Nisarg Patel, who bowled well in taking 2-27, told AFP.
"We've been playing well for the last year and a half. Winning against bigger teams like Ireland will send out a good message across the country and the world.
"Hopefully we can keep it going."
It was the first of five games  -- two T20s and three one day internationals -- between the sides, with Ireland's arrival in the United States complicated by some Covid-19 cases in the camp.
Reaching the World Cup in either format, as well as possibly competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics,remains the US aim while moves are well underway to establish an American professional competition, Major League Cricket, within the next two years.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barcelona, Man City agree fee for Torres
Inter in driving seat in four-way title tussle
Klopp, Conte keen for one-legged League Cup semi-finals
PSG snatch draw with struggling Lorient
Liverpool fightback to beat Leicester
Pakistan opener Abid Ali on road to recovery after heart scare
USA cricketers defeat Ireland by 26 runs in T20 contest
V-Day handball finals on Saturday


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft