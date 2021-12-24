Video
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:15 AM
Home Sports

V-Day handball finals on Saturday

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

Both the men's and women's group finals of the Victory Day Handball competition (men's and women's) will be held Saturday (Dec 25) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.
Border Guard Bangladesh will take on Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party in the boys' group final at 11.30 pm, following the women's group final match between Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party and Jamapur Sports Academy that begins at 10 am.
Meanwhile, in the day's women's group semifinal held at the same venue, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party beat Tetulia Sub-District Sports Association, Panchagarh by 36-17 goals after leading the first half by 13-11 goals in the first semifinal while Jamalpur Sports Academy booked their spot of final defeating Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 27-21 goals after dominating the first half by 13-09 goals in the second semis.
Earlier on Wednesday last, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party reached men's group final eliminating their respective rivals in the semifinals.
BGB beat Dhaka Divisional Sports Association by 44-19 goals in the first semifinal after leading the first half by 26-13 goals while Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party defeated Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 31-25 goals after trailing the first half by 09-10 goals.
A total of twelve teams, six of men's and equal number of women's - are participating in the meet, organized by Bangladesh Handball Federation.     -BSS


