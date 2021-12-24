Video
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:15 AM
Sports

No live radio commentary in South Africa for matches against India

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021
Bipin Dani

There will be no live radio commentary in South Africa for the upcoming Test series against India.   
This was revealed by the (South African Broadcasting Corporation) SABC's Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Ms. Gugu Ntuli.
Speaking exclusively, she says, "The SABC can confirm that there will be no live radio commentary for the Protea Inbound Tour matches, therefore no commentators are appointed in this regard".
"However, a provision for  three live updates of three to five minutes long every hour on Radio 2000 has been made for these matches and the station will also stream full live commentary on its website www.radio2000.co.za".
Incidentally, the CSA (Cricket South Africa) board did make an appeal to the authorities so that through the radio broadcast, fans can rally behind the Proteas as they take on India in an historic encounter, which also marks the 30th Anniversary of  friendship between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Owing to the current pandemic situations in South Africa, the fans are not allowed at the grounds to witness the Tests.
It is worth highlighting that many thousands of blind cricket fans are totally reliant on radio commentary to enjoy their favorite sport. This will deprive those fans of their enjoyment of the game.
First of the three Tests will begin on Boxing Day at Centurion.





Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
