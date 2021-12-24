Video
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:15 AM
Sports

Draw ceremony of Federation Cup held

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The draw ceremony of the Bashundhara Group Federation Cup Football held on Thursday at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
The Federation Cup Football begins from Saturday (Dec 25) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamala Stadium in the city's Kamalapur with the participation of twelve top clubs of the country.
Defending champions Bashundhara Kings have been pitted in group A along with Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited and Swadhinata Krira Sangha while the group B consists with Abahani Limited, Dhaka, Sheikh Russel Krirsa Chakra and Uttar Baridhara Club.
Reigning runners-up Saif Sporting Club placed in group C along with Chittagong Abahani Limited and Bangladesh Police Football Club while Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club grouped with Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra.
BFF's senior vice president and Professional League Management Committee's (PLMC) chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, PLMC's deputy chairman Abdur Rahim, PLMC's member Syed Riazul Karim, BFF member Tipu Sultan, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and BFF manager-competitions Jaber Bin Taher Ansari, were among others, present in the draw ceremony.     -BSS


