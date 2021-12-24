Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Sports

BPL stage ready, kick starts on January 21

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Sports Reporter

The Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2022 will start on January 21. Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet will be the host venues for the six-team event. The final of the tournament is scheduled on 18 February. The Player Draft of BPL 2022 will be held on 27 December, says a BCB media release conveyed on December 22.
Barishal owned by Fortune Shoes Limited, Chattogram under the possession of Delta Sports Limited (Akhtar Group), Comilla Legends Limited buys Cumilla, Rupa Fabrics Ltd and Marn Steel Ltd (Consortium) jointly occupy the ownership of Dhaka, Khulna goes to Mind Tree Ltd and Sylhet hold by Pragoti Green Auto Rice Mills Ltd. are the six franchises of the event coming on.
The teams will engage each other twice in the double round robin followed by play offs and a final. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet are the three venues to host the rigorous domestic event.
Regarding players draft, a team can recruit one local player from any category as a direct signing prior to the Player Draft while a maximum of three players can be registered outside of the Player Drafts direct signings.
A team will be entitled to register a minimum of ten and a maximum of fourteen local players. Except for the one direct signing, all other local players must be obtained from the Player Draft. Each team can register a minimum of three and a maximum of eight overseas players. Each team must include three overseas players in its playing XI.
The number of registered Bangladeshi players for each team cannot exceed fourteen at any point during the tournament.
Domestic players are categorized into six criteria. Top level (A) caps' fees is 70 lakh while B, C and D  category players will 35 lakh, 25 lakh and 18 lakh each. Each of the last two category players will get 12 and five lakh correspondingly.
A-category overseas player in the contrary, will get USD 75 thousands while each B category player will be paid USD 50 thousands, C to give USD 40 thousands, D to get USD 30 thousands and USD 20 thousands will be given to a player belongs to E-category.
A prize money of BDT one crore is up for grabs the champions while BDT 50 lakh is allocated for the runners up.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barcelona, Man City agree fee for Torres
Inter in driving seat in four-way title tussle
Klopp, Conte keen for one-legged League Cup semi-finals
PSG snatch draw with struggling Lorient
Liverpool fightback to beat Leicester
Pakistan opener Abid Ali on road to recovery after heart scare
USA cricketers defeat Ireland by 26 runs in T20 contest
V-Day handball finals on Saturday


Latest News
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Habiganj police sue 2,000 BNP leaders
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft