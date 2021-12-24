BPL stage ready, kick starts on January 21

The Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2022 will start on January 21. Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet will be the host venues for the six-team event. The final of the tournament is scheduled on 18 February. The Player Draft of BPL 2022 will be held on 27 December, says a BCB media release conveyed on December 22.

Barishal owned by Fortune Shoes Limited, Chattogram under the possession of Delta Sports Limited (Akhtar Group), Comilla Legends Limited buys Cumilla, Rupa Fabrics Ltd and Marn Steel Ltd (Consortium) jointly occupy the ownership of Dhaka, Khulna goes to Mind Tree Ltd and Sylhet hold by Pragoti Green Auto Rice Mills Ltd. are the six franchises of the event coming on.

The teams will engage each other twice in the double round robin followed by play offs and a final. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet are the three venues to host the rigorous domestic event.

Regarding players draft, a team can recruit one local player from any category as a direct signing prior to the Player Draft while a maximum of three players can be registered outside of the Player Drafts direct signings.

A team will be entitled to register a minimum of ten and a maximum of fourteen local players. Except for the one direct signing, all other local players must be obtained from the Player Draft. Each team can register a minimum of three and a maximum of eight overseas players. Each team must include three overseas players in its playing XI.

The number of registered Bangladeshi players for each team cannot exceed fourteen at any point during the tournament.

Domestic players are categorized into six criteria. Top level (A) caps' fees is 70 lakh while B, C and D category players will 35 lakh, 25 lakh and 18 lakh each. Each of the last two category players will get 12 and five lakh correspondingly.

A-category overseas player in the contrary, will get USD 75 thousands while each B category player will be paid USD 50 thousands, C to give USD 40 thousands, D to get USD 30 thousands and USD 20 thousands will be given to a player belongs to E-category.

A prize money of BDT one crore is up for grabs the champions while BDT 50 lakh is allocated for the runners up.







