Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:15 AM
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Sports

Bangladesh Tour Of New Zealand

Ten-wicket hauler Ajaz Patel dropped

Latham to captain in absence of Williamson

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Sports Reporter

Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson.

Cricket New Zealand (CNZ) announced 13-member Test squad ahead of the two-match Test series against visiting Bangladesh starting on January 1 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
CNZ however, dropped Ajaz Patel for the immediate next match of his historic feat of taking 10 wickets in a Test innings. Offspinner Patel became only the third player in history after England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble to take all 10 wickets in an innings when he claimed 10-119 in the second Test against India earlier this month.
"You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.
"However, we've always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home," he added.
As the regular captain Kane Williamson ruled out with an elbow injury, Tom Latham will lead the side for an entire series for the first time, having stepped in to fill the role on four previous occasions. Colin de Grandhomme, who had also opted out of the India tour, was omitted from this squad.
As presumed, Devon Conway and Neil Wagner made their comebacks. Following an impressive start to his Test career in England, Devon Conway returns to the squad after breaking his hand in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England in November.
Wagner preyed 229 wickets playing 54 Tests, who grasped 33 wickets against Bangladesh from five matches, must boost up pace-pact Blackcaps squad.
A return to home conditions means the Blackcaps first home squad of 2021-22 has a seam bowling focus, with Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry all included, says CNZ's official media release.
Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell covering the spin and seam all-rounder spots, respectively.
The first Test of the series will be held between January 1 and 5 at Bay Oval in Tauranga while the 2nd and final Test will take place between January 9 and 13 at Hagley Oval at Christchurch. Both the grounds are expected to favour the faster bowlers.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.




