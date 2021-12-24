BR asks station masters to use Fog Signalling Method

Bangladesh Railway (BR) asked the station masters across the country to ensure safety of the railway coaches and passengers during the ongoing foggy period by using proper signals. To ensure it, the authority asked to use its Fog Signalling Method using detonators, a popular fog signalling method, if needed.

According to BR officials, the instruction was given recently to all the station masters, so that no unwanted incident can be occurred during this winter.

Following the adverse impact of train accident that took place on November 12, 2019 where more than 16 people lost their lives and hundreds suffered injury, the instruction was given, they informed.

On November 20 that year, the authority gave 11 point instructions to the train operators, station masters and guards. The instructions were repeated in the recent directives.

Usually, the districts of northern districts under the Railway's western region face dense fog during winter. The officials concerned of the districts are strictly asked to follow the method.

When contacted, Railway's Tejgaon Station Master Shafiqul Islam told this correspondent the fog signalling method by using detonators is being followed since beginning of the Railway. As the operators cannot see outside during foggy period, they can know their location following the Fog Signalling Method.

The authority has given necessary instructions to follow the method to avert unwanted accidents.