Don’t cheat customers in property  deal, Tipu tells REHAB



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi going around the fair venue after inaugurating a five-day fair of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (Rehab) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Thursday. photo : Observer

He was addressing the inaugural function of the five-day REHAB Fair-2021 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka. He also said realtors have been playing a significant role in building a planned city.

Tipu Munshi said the DAP (detailed area plan) policy should be finalised through discussion with all parties concerned. All backward linkage sectors will be affected if the real estate sector is affected, he added.

Fair Co-chair and REHAB Vice-President Kamal Mahmud along with Mohd Shohel Rana, another vice-president of the association, also spoke at the event.

Speaking at the inaugural function, FBCCI President Jasim Uddin said, "Housing is one of the three main needs of the people. Our Prime Minister said he wanted to turn villages into cities. Rehab can play a very big role in this place. We did not know that Detail Area Plan (DAP) was created. Such a big plan was made, the FBCCI was not informed. I would urge those who do business to be informed that such a plan should be made."

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Chairman of the RAJUK said, "15 per cent of GDP comes from the housing sector. About 4 million workers are involved in this sector. Thanks to REHAB for this. This government will not do anything that will harm you. But you have to follow the existing rules. We are disappointed to hear that most of the buildings in Dhaka have been built illegally. We will give a date of one week. We will try to finish all the pending work. If anyone has a plan pending, come."

REHAB President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin said, "In the last 10 years, our country has emerged as a role model for development. But not only the development of roads, but also the development of the housing sector the draft of DAP that we saw was an omen for us. We are not against DAP, but it should be done in such a way that it does not harm the housing sector.

Expressing frustration over the DAP, Alamgir Shamsul Alamin said, "The real estate sector has to be prioritised as Bangladesh is going forward. We contribute 15 per cent to GDP."

"We don't make any policy that will be harmful for businesses," he added.

A total of 220 stalls have been set up at the fair, where realtors, building material suppliers, banks and other financial institutions will showcase their products and services.

Of them, there are two diamond pavilions, six gold sponsors, 22 co-sponsors, 15 building materials and 13 finance investors in the fair.









Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (Rehab) has to ensure that customers don't get cheated in property deals.He was addressing the inaugural function of the five-day REHAB Fair-2021 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka. He also said realtors have been playing a significant role in building a planned city.Tipu Munshi said the DAP (detailed area plan) policy should be finalised through discussion with all parties concerned. All backward linkage sectors will be affected if the real estate sector is affected, he added.Fair Co-chair and REHAB Vice-President Kamal Mahmud along with Mohd Shohel Rana, another vice-president of the association, also spoke at the event.Speaking at the inaugural function, FBCCI President Jasim Uddin said, "Housing is one of the three main needs of the people. Our Prime Minister said he wanted to turn villages into cities. Rehab can play a very big role in this place. We did not know that Detail Area Plan (DAP) was created. Such a big plan was made, the FBCCI was not informed. I would urge those who do business to be informed that such a plan should be made."ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Chairman of the RAJUK said, "15 per cent of GDP comes from the housing sector. About 4 million workers are involved in this sector. Thanks to REHAB for this. This government will not do anything that will harm you. But you have to follow the existing rules. We are disappointed to hear that most of the buildings in Dhaka have been built illegally. We will give a date of one week. We will try to finish all the pending work. If anyone has a plan pending, come."REHAB President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin said, "In the last 10 years, our country has emerged as a role model for development. But not only the development of roads, but also the development of the housing sector the draft of DAP that we saw was an omen for us. We are not against DAP, but it should be done in such a way that it does not harm the housing sector.Expressing frustration over the DAP, Alamgir Shamsul Alamin said, "The real estate sector has to be prioritised as Bangladesh is going forward. We contribute 15 per cent to GDP.""We don't make any policy that will be harmful for businesses," he added.A total of 220 stalls have been set up at the fair, where realtors, building material suppliers, banks and other financial institutions will showcase their products and services.Of them, there are two diamond pavilions, six gold sponsors, 22 co-sponsors, 15 building materials and 13 finance investors in the fair.