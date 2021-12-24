Shipping and Communication  Reporters’ Forum abolished

A general meeting of the Shipping and Communication Reporters' Forum (SCRF), an organization of the reporters covering reports of shipping, roads and railways sectors, has decided to abolish the organization and merge with the Shipping Reporters' Forum of Bangladesh (SRFB).

The decision was taken at the general meeting held on Thursday at Jatiya Press Club with SCRF Vice President Amaresh Roy. Among others, General Secretary Mohosinul Karim, former president Anisur Rahman Khan, former general secretary Rafiqul Islam Sabuj, members Jahangir Khan Babu and Habibur Rahman attended the meeting physically.

President Ashish Kumar Dey, members Pinaki Dashgupta, Nikhil Bhadra, Jilani Milton and Reaz Hossain joined the meeting virtually.













