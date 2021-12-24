24 hospitalized with dengue

Twenty four more people were hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, seven were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 17 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 28,323 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 23. So far, 28,016 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 113. Of them, 69 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 44 are receiving it outside the capital. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 104 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, seven in November, six in December so far.







