DMP arrests 68 for taking drugs in city

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in anti-drug drives arrested 68 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Thursday.

The DB in association with local police stations carried out the drives simultaneously starting at 6am on December 22, a DMP statement said on Thursday.

In separate anti-drug camping, police arrested drug peddlers and abusers and seized banned and illegal drugs from city's different parts.

During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 101 grams and 447 puria (small packet) of heroin, 39.70 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 8,225 pieces of yaba tablets and and five bottles of foreign liquor from them, it said.










