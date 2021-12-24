Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Back Page

DMP arrests 68 for taking drugs in city

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in anti-drug drives arrested 68 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Thursday.
The DB in association with local police stations carried out the drives simultaneously starting at 6am on December 22, a DMP statement said on Thursday.
In separate anti-drug camping, police arrested drug peddlers and abusers and seized banned and illegal drugs from city's different parts.
During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 101 grams and 447 puria (small packet) of heroin, 39.70 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 8,225 pieces of yaba tablets and and five bottles of foreign liquor from them, it said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BR asks station masters to use Fog Signalling Method
Don’t cheat customers in property  deal, Tipu tells REHAB
Shipping and Communication  Reporters’ Forum abolished
24 hospitalized with dengue
DMP arrests 68 for taking drugs in city
Recording of testimony against ex-DIG Mizanur, ex-ACC director Basir ends
Shahidullah Hall alumni meet on Jan 22
3 bikers killed in separate crashes in Chattogram


Latest News
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Habiganj police sue 2,000 BNP leaders
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft