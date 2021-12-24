Recording of testimony against ex-DIG Mizanur, ex-ACC director Basir ends

The recording of testimony in the case for Tk 40 lakh bribery against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of Police Mizanur Rahman and suspended Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Khandaker Enamul Basir ended on Thursday.

After cross examination of the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, also ACC Director Fanafillah, Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka fixed January 3 for examining of the accused directly under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

On Thursday, Mizanur Rahman and Khandaker Enamul Basir were produced before the court.

Twelve prosecution witnesses in the case, out of 17, testified before the court.

The same court on March 18 last year framed charges against the duo.

Basir took Tk 40 lakh as bribe from Mizan in two instalments. Basir took Tk 25 lakh on January 15 in 2019 at Shahjahanpur and Tk 15 lakh on February 25 in 2019 at Shantinagar with promises of exonerating Mizan of the corruption charges against him.

Mizan on June 9 in 2019 brought allegations in the media that Basir took bribe from him, and produced audio clips of the relevant conversation between them. Basir was suspended from his post by the ACC the following day.

On July19 in 2019, the ACC filed a case with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka against them for a transaction of Tk 40 lakh as bribe. On January 15 last year, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against them for their alleged involvement of transacting Tk 40 lakh as bribe.

