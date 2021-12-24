Shahidullah Hall alumni meet on Jan 22

Former Dhaka University students, attached to its Shahidullah Hall, are going to reunite on January 22 to share campus memories, marking the birth centenary of the traditional dormitory.

Shahidullah Hall Alumni Association will arrange the reunion, said a press release on Thursday. The daylong programme will be held simultaneously on the hall premises and at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

The alumni members can get registered directly at its hall office or online https://www.dushaa.org/?fbclid=IwAR0l_3RKpZjVd5mNYyDJF221QadPHeOxemBwxCwid2aAOUWrDodhjhd6-Iw) Meanwhile, Hall Provost Prof Mohammad Zabed Hossain issued a message on the birth centenary of the hall. -UNB









