Revised DPP of Bakalia Access Road awaits Planning Ministry nod

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 23: The revised DPP (Development Project Proposal) for Bakalia Access Road due to change of alignment of the road under the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is now waiting for the approval of the Planning Ministry.

Hasan bin Shams, Chief Engineer of CDA told the Daily Observer that the concerned consultant has already completed the preparation of the RDPP of the Bakalia Access Road.

He also said that the Works Ministry has also approved the RDPP of the Access Road.

"We have submitted it for approval to the Ministry of Planning. We hope it will be approved by the Ministry very soon," Hasan said.

The CUET expert team has submitted their report on the alternative alignment of Bakalia Access Road of the CDA eight months back.

On the basis of the CUET report, the CDA management has decided to revise the DPP.

Meanwhile, the CDA had taken an alternative step for construction of Bakalia Access Road avoiding the existing ten-storied building built on the alignment of the road. The alignment of the Access Road will now be diverted to the side of the ten storied building constructed by a retired Army Colonel.

The CDA had earlier constituted a five member inquiry committee to investigate the construction of the high rise building on the alignment of the road.

The committee submitted the report on September 16 in 2020 last mentioning four proposals.

The investigation committee held both the owners of the high rise building and the CDA officials responsible for the construction of the building just on the alignment of the road, the Project Director as well as to find out an alternative way avoiding the high rise building.

Sources said that the CDA will now cost Tk 7 crore for construction of the road with fresh design avoiding the high rise building.

The compensation of the building and the demolition expenditure of the structure would cost Tk 15 crore.

Presently, the construction cost of the road by avoiding the high rise building will save Tk 8 crore more.

Earlier, the construction of the high rise building, the progress of the 1.5 kilometre long and 60 feet wide, Bakalia Access Road had been obstructed. The ten storied building had been constructed in 2010, just on the alignment of the 60 Feet wide Bakalia Access Road.

But the the Access Road was marked in the 1995 Master Plan of the CDA. The road is being implemented under the supervision of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) at an estimated cost of Tk 206 crore. The road will connect Sirajuddowla Road with the Shah Amanat third Karnaphuli Bridge through Bakalia. The construction was targeted to be completed by June 2019. But the RDPP has not been approved by the concerned department. With the completion of the project, the Bakalia Access Road will ease traffic gridlock of the southeast region of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar including the Hill District of Banderban.











