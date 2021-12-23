51 activists, police injured at BNP rallies in Habiganj, Dinajpur  

At least 51 people were injured in clashes between BNP activists and police in Habiganj and Dinajpur on Wednesday. The BNP organized rallies in five districts demanding the release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and sending her abroad for better treatment.

The BNP announced programmes to hold rallies in 32 districts to build public opinion for their demands.

The party was scheduled to hold rallies in Tangail,

Habiganj, Jashore, Bogura, Dinajpur and Brahmanbaria districts on Wednesday, the first day of the programme. However, the Brahmanbaria programme was cancelled.

The BNP organized a rally in front of Shaistanagar BNP office on Wednesday of the city demanding release of Khaleda Zia and her medical treatment abroad. At that time about 50 people were injured in the clash between police and BNP leaders and activists.

During the time Shaistanagar to Circuit House Road turned into a battlefield. The clashes started at around 2:15pm and lasted for one hour.

Police fired at least 50 rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse the unruly crowd. They also arrested six people in connection with the incident.

BNP Vice Chairman Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Organizing Secretary Joynal Abedin Farooq and district central leaders including Sakhawat Hasan Jiban were present at the party office. Shortly before 2:00pm, the leaders and activists marched to the rally site, but when they reached Shaistanagar point police swang into action to disperse the crowd.

The injured were taken to different hospitals in Habiganj and Sylhet. District Chhatra Dal Organizing Secretary Rajib Ahmed Ringon was rushed to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, "Central leaders were stopped by the police at different places when they came to the rally site. At this point a clash broke out with the police. A large number of BNP leaders and activists were injured in the clashes." However, the actual number of the injured could not be known immediately.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shimul Akhter said, "Police did not obstruct the march of the rally. The police were standing peacefully to ensure security of the people. Suddenly BNP leaders and activists attacked the police from the procession. At least 27 policemen were injured. All of them have been admitted to hospital."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressed a rally at Tangail. He said the government has now started 'playing the dialogue and election game'. Everyone in the country knows that these are showoff, not to protect democracy in the country."

"As long as Awami League is in power, there will be no benefit in forming an election commission, Elections must be held under a caretaker government," the BNP leader added.

BNP Secretary General said, "Old things in new bottles will not work. It has been proven that elections can never be free and fair if there is no neutral government during the election period."

He further said, "This government has detained Khaleda Zia in a false case. She is at the crossroads of life and death today. Doctors say she needs to be sent abroad right now if her life is to be saved. But they are not listening.

BNP Central Committee Members Gareshwar Chandra Roy participate in Bogura, Mirza Abbas in Jashore and Nazrul Islam Khan in Dinajpur. The programme at Brahmanbaria was cancelled.

The BNP organized a rally at the party office in Dinajpur as the police obstructed their procession on the street. BNP district committee members claimed that one person was injured in the clash with police.









