Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Switzerland to invest Tk 11b in BD

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

Switzerland will invest around CHF 119 million or Tk 11 billion to implement its programme in the country over the next four years.
As Switzerland and Bangladesh are about to celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations, Switzerland officially launched its Cooperation Programme for Bangladesh 2022-2025 at a ceremony held in the city.
Patricia Danzi, Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC),
presented the programme on the last day of her five-day visit to Bangladesh. Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the event as the chief guest.
Other senior government officials, international and development partners, members of the civil society and media also participated at the event.   
The new cooperation programme is guided by Swiss foreign policy priorities and the country's international cooperation strategy.
It is aligned with the Agenda 2030 and Bangladesh's development priorities, including the Eight Five-Year Plan.
The overall goal of the Swiss Cooperation Programme 2022-2025 is to support Bangladesh's sustainable LDC graduation, promote a prosperous, just and resilient society, and contribute to peaceful coexistence.
During Danzi's first visit to Bangladesh, she met with senior government officials, development partners, beneficiaries and other key stakeholders to discuss a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations, international cooperation, Bangladesh's development priorities and the Rohingya crisis.
She also visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar and different humanitarian and development projects funded by Switzerland in Cox's Bazar and Gazipur districts.  
Switzerland was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Bangladesh after its independence.
Over the last five decades, bilateral relations between the two countries have grown broader and deeper, including on economic and international cooperation, humanitarian aid, as well as cultural and political exchanges.
The two countries will celebrate the golden jubilee of their bilateral relations in 2022.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Europe braces for Omicron ‘storm’, Biden calls on Americans to vaccinate
A family shivers in cold as cold wave coupled with chilly wind and dense fog cover
51 activists, police injured at BNP rallies in Habiganj, Dinajpur  
Switzerland to invest Tk 11b in BD
DU plans to lift ban on married, pregnant students in dorms
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
BD booters beat India to clinch title
Red carpet rolls out as Hasina arrives in Male


Latest News
China bans entry of 4 US officials
Japan to provide $27.21m to Bangladesh
Six-team Bangabandhu BPL kicks off on January 21
Six expatriate Bangladeshis, one organisation got 'Remittance Award'
Switzerland to invest Tk 1,100cr for LDC graduation, resilience
US thinks about reversal of virus-linked travel ban on African nations
Student crushed under train in Bogura
Mahmoud Abbas calls on Israel to revive stalled Mideast peace process
Elderly man killed in Chapainawabganj road accident
Married, pregnant students to reside in halls: DU
Most Read News
Two Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
Biden: US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th COVID shots
SK Sinha graft case: Two acquitted accused asked to surrender
Iran's Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise
Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe
Freedom fighter murdered by three men in Keraniganj
JnU student found hanging at Hatirjheel house
Dinajpur shivering in cold as 9.3˚C tempareture recorded
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganaj border
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft