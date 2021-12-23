Switzerland to invest Tk 11b in BD

Switzerland will invest around CHF 119 million or Tk 11 billion to implement its programme in the country over the next four years.

As Switzerland and Bangladesh are about to celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations, Switzerland officially launched its Cooperation Programme for Bangladesh 2022-2025 at a ceremony held in the city.

Patricia Danzi, Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC),

presented the programme on the last day of her five-day visit to Bangladesh. Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the event as the chief guest.

Other senior government officials, international and development partners, members of the civil society and media also participated at the event.

The new cooperation programme is guided by Swiss foreign policy priorities and the country's international cooperation strategy.

It is aligned with the Agenda 2030 and Bangladesh's development priorities, including the Eight Five-Year Plan.

The overall goal of the Swiss Cooperation Programme 2022-2025 is to support Bangladesh's sustainable LDC graduation, promote a prosperous, just and resilient society, and contribute to peaceful coexistence.

During Danzi's first visit to Bangladesh, she met with senior government officials, development partners, beneficiaries and other key stakeholders to discuss a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations, international cooperation, Bangladesh's development priorities and the Rohingya crisis.

She also visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar and different humanitarian and development projects funded by Switzerland in Cox's Bazar and Gazipur districts.

Switzerland was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Bangladesh after its independence.

Over the last five decades, bilateral relations between the two countries have grown broader and deeper, including on economic and international cooperation, humanitarian aid, as well as cultural and political exchanges.

The two countries will celebrate the golden jubilee of their bilateral relations in 2022. -UNB









