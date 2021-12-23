DU plans to lift ban on married, pregnant students in dorms

The Dhaka University (DU) is planning to lift the ban on married and pregnant students from staying at the residential halls of the university.

The provost standing committee of DU has

recommended withdrawal of the ban on pregnant and married female students from staying at the halls.

Prof Abdul Bashir, Chairman of the Committee and Provost of Bijoy Ekattor Hall confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

Prof Abdul Bashir said there will not be such restriction anymore in the female halls, adding, "But in the case of pregnant students, they have to be careful about their health and unborn offspring."

"The female students also demanded to remove 'emergency guardian' from the data form and include 'local guardian' instead. We have decided to keep both the options," Prof Abdul Bashir added.

He further said the revised rule will be passed in the next syndicate meeting.

Earlier in the morning, the Supreme Court lawyer Shishir Manir filed a legal notice and served to the authorities of DU demanding cancellation of the ban.

The demand raised as a complication was created with the seats of two students of Shamsun Nahar Hall and Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall as they are married.

Later, students of the female halls and leaders and activists of all the student organizations staged demonstration demanding the cancellation of the restriction.









