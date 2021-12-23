Video
Thursday, 23 December, 2021
Front Page

Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-linked death and 352 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
The detection of the new cases after testing 18,938 samples took the daily-case positivity rate to 1.87 per cent during the period,
said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The positivity rate was 1.39 per cent with 291 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday.
With the new numbers, the total fatalities rose to 28,052 while the caseload mounted to 15,81,986, according to the DGHS.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent during the period.
Besides, the recovery rate remained steady at 97.75 per cent with the recovery of 281 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On December 9, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported this year's first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 this year.    -UNB


