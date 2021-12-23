Video
SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship

BD booters beat India to clinch title

President, PM greet team

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Sports Reporter 

Players of Bangladesh under-19 women's football team celebrating after winning the final match of SAFF U19 Women's Championship against India at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka on Wednesday. PHOTO: BFF

Bangladesh Under-19 women's football team became champions of the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship beating India by 1-0 in the final at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in the capital on Wednesday.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the Bangladesh Under-19 women football team for becoming the SAFF U-19 football champions.
For the match, the galleries were kept open for the spectators. Some 10 thousand fans from the galleries cheered for the women. The home crowd cheered up the booters by flashing mobile lights creating artificial firefly display. They brought in and waved the red and green flags of the country besides chanting full-throated 'Bangladesh, Bangladesh, Bangladesh.'  
All these paid off finally as Bangladesh women won the tough challenge against the strong opponents.
However, Bangladesh had to wait till the 80th minute to hit the net. Striker Anai Mogini carried the ball up on the right flank and passed the ball to winger Shaheda Akter Ripa
who dodged a marker and passed the ball back to Anai with a back hill and the experienced striker curved the ball towards the post and the ball entered the post despite India custodian Anshika's best endeavour to fist the ball.
Although the India women could not win the match, they played quite well in the first 15 minutes and the attempts they made were really impressive. It was very unfortunate for them as they lost the rhythm after a while.
Bangladesh women, on the contrary, were having some issues regarding mutual understanding. But they resolved the matter soon and started with nice build-ups and repeated attacks.
'Attack is the best defence' - is the all-time best strategy in any sport. Bangladesh booters proved that strategy once again as their one after another attack kept all the departments of India so busy in defending the home team that they had very little chance to initiate attacks in the Bangladesh zone.  
Therefore, Bangladesh custodian Rupna Chakma didn't have to face any real challenge from the opponent in the match.
In the second half, the ball was in India's zone most of the time. Even though Bangladesh won the match, the score could be bigger if Bangladesh attackers had not been squandered in a bunch of chances. At least four opportunities were squandered as striker Tohura sent the ball wide over the crosspiece.
In the second half, Bangladesh could go ahead in the 46th minute has a shot of Shamsunnahar Sr flew a little lower and did not bounce off the crosspiece.
The hosts had another chance to take a lead in the 61st minute when winger Shaheda Akter Ripa delivered the ball to her fellow striker Tohura Akter with a long shot but the heavily marked striker in the small box failed to head the ball properly.
In the award programme, Bangladesh received the Champion's trophy while India Runner-up trophy. Nepal received the fair play trophy. Bangladesh winger Shaheda Akter Ripa was named the Player of the Tournament while she was named the top scorer of the event as well for netting the highest five goals.


