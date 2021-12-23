Red carpet rolls out as Hasina arrives in Male



Maldivian State Minister for Foreign Affairs HE Mr. Ahmed Khaleel receives Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after her arrival at the Velana International Airport in Male on a six-day official visit on Wednesday afternoon. PHOTO: PMO

A smartly turned out contingent of the Maldivian forces presented a static guard of honour to the Prime Minister on her maiden bilateral visit to the island country.

Later, she was escorted to the place of residence.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be formally received by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Thursday (On December 23), while a guard of honour and other ceremonies will be accorded to the Bangladesh's head of the government.

A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage, which had departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 12pm (local time), arrived here at 3pm (local time).

On her arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister was received by Maldivian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed, Foreign Secretary of Maldives Shiruzimath Sameer, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Maldives Rear Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan and Maldivian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Munu Mahawar, said PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim.

This is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first-ever bilateral official visit to the Maldives.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed Chowdhury are accompanying the Prime Minister.

According to the Foreign Ministry, four instruments, including two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on health, education, transfer of prisoners and on avoidance of dual taxation,

are likely to be signed during the visit.

The four proposed instruments are Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income; Agreement on the Transfer of Prisoners; MoU in the areas of Healthcare and Medical Sciences between Bangladesh and Maldives (renewal); MoU between Bangladesh and Maldives on Cooperation in the Area of youth and Sports Development.

Besides, the MoU on Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals between Bangladesh and the Maldives will be renewed.

During the visit, Bangladesh will gift 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two south Asian nations, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with the Maldivian President to discuss various issues.

After the meeting, the officials concerned of the two countries will sign the instruments in the presence of the Bangladesh Prime Minister and the Maldivian President.

A joint statement will be issued between the two countries while the two leaders will jointly appear in front of the media.

The Prime Minister will address the People's Majlis, the Maldives National Parliament, on the afternoon of December 23.

In the evening, Hasina is scheduled to attend a state banquet to be hosted by the Maldivian President and the First Lady in her honour.

From December 24 to 26, the Prime Minister will virtually join community receptions to be given by Bangladeshis expatriates in Male.

During the visit, Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Maldivian national parliament. Mohammed Nasheed, and Chief Justice Uz Ahmed Muthasim Adnan, are expected to meet Sheikh Hasina at the meeting room of Hotel Jen, Male.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka on December 27. -UNB









MALE, Dec 22: A red carpet was rolled out as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Male on Wednesday afternoon on a six-day official visit at the invitation of Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.A smartly turned out contingent of the Maldivian forces presented a static guard of honour to the Prime Minister on her maiden bilateral visit to the island country.Later, she was escorted to the place of residence.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be formally received by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Thursday (On December 23), while a guard of honour and other ceremonies will be accorded to the Bangladesh's head of the government.A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage, which had departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 12pm (local time), arrived here at 3pm (local time).On her arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister was received by Maldivian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed, Foreign Secretary of Maldives Shiruzimath Sameer, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Maldives Rear Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan and Maldivian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Munu Mahawar, said PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim.This is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first-ever bilateral official visit to the Maldives.Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed Chowdhury are accompanying the Prime Minister.According to the Foreign Ministry, four instruments, including two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on health, education, transfer of prisoners and on avoidance of dual taxation,are likely to be signed during the visit.The four proposed instruments are Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income; Agreement on the Transfer of Prisoners; MoU in the areas of Healthcare and Medical Sciences between Bangladesh and Maldives (renewal); MoU between Bangladesh and Maldives on Cooperation in the Area of youth and Sports Development.Besides, the MoU on Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals between Bangladesh and the Maldives will be renewed.During the visit, Bangladesh will gift 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two south Asian nations, according to the Foreign Ministry.The Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with the Maldivian President to discuss various issues.After the meeting, the officials concerned of the two countries will sign the instruments in the presence of the Bangladesh Prime Minister and the Maldivian President.A joint statement will be issued between the two countries while the two leaders will jointly appear in front of the media.The Prime Minister will address the People's Majlis, the Maldives National Parliament, on the afternoon of December 23.In the evening, Hasina is scheduled to attend a state banquet to be hosted by the Maldivian President and the First Lady in her honour.From December 24 to 26, the Prime Minister will virtually join community receptions to be given by Bangladeshis expatriates in Male.During the visit, Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Maldivian national parliament. Mohammed Nasheed, and Chief Justice Uz Ahmed Muthasim Adnan, are expected to meet Sheikh Hasina at the meeting room of Hotel Jen, Male.The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka on December 27. -UNB