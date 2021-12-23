Video
Home Miscellaneous

Trade union-CSO platform formed

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Trade Union-CSO Platform for Migration and Development, a platform that unites trade unions and civil society with a common goal for migration and development, emerged officially on Wednesday in Dhaka forming two separate committees of advisers and conveners.
Shamsun Nahar, MP, Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and Employment Ministry and Bangladesh Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration and Development, was selected as Chief Adviser and Jasiya Khatoon, director of WARBE Development, was selected Member Secretary of eight member advisery committee.
The 7-members convening committee will be led by Convener Pulak Ranjan Dhar, a trade union leader and Co-convener Shemanta Seraz of CSO.
The event was organized by WARBE Development Foundation and supported by Solidarity Center at a hotel in Dhaka. Representatives from the CSOs, trade unions and migrant workers attended the event. Syed Saiful Haque, chairman of WARBE Development Foundation, chaired the programme.



