Dengue: One dies, 70 hospitalized in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported one more death from dengue and hospitalization of 70 new patients in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, health authorities said.

The latest death was reported from Dhaka division.

With the latest death, fatalities from Dengue rose to 104 in the country this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

It said 94 people died in Dhaka division alone, four in Mymensingh, two each in Chattogram, and Khulna and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Ten patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 60 cases have been reported from outside the division.






